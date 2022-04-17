Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Down 28.8% in March

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 13,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,524,000 after buying an additional 3,034,351 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,919,000 after buying an additional 914,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,060,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,097,000 after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare by 7.9% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,951,000 after buying an additional 537,673 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Change Healthcare by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,082,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after buying an additional 933,892 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

