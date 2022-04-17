Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE.UN shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

CHE.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.83. 216,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.59. The firm has a market cap of C$816.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

