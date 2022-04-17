Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,900 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 634,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CHMI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,087. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 million, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.86%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 830.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 41,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

