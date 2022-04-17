Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Down 30.4% in March

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,270,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 32,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,421,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,726,294. The stock has a market cap of $337.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.21.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.