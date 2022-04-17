China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on CEA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CEA opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.17. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90.

About China Eastern Airlines (Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.