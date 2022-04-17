China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,300 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 420,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.5 days.

OTCMKTS:JINFF remained flat at $$4.12 on Friday. China Gold International Resources has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

