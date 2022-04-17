China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,300 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 420,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.5 days.
OTCMKTS:JINFF remained flat at $$4.12 on Friday. China Gold International Resources has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.
About China Gold International Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Gold International Resources (JINFF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.