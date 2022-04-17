China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,100 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 704,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE LFC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.72. 333,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,569. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 198.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 112,577 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 819,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 105,173 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

