China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,100 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 704,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE LFC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.72. 333,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,569. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.