China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in China Online Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in China Online Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in China Online Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Online Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Online Education Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of COE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 71,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $22.87.

China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.