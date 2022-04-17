China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPHI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. 128,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,482. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.25.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

