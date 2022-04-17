Chris Naas Sells 201,000 Shares of Interra Copper Corp. (CNSX:IMCX) Stock

Interra Copper Corp. (CNSX:IMCX – Get Rating) Director Chris Naas sold 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total value of $18,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,859.85.

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

