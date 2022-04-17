Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 786,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 783.6 days.
CHUEF opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.06.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
