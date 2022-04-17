Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 179,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:CCV opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Churchill Capital Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 27.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 454.5% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 422,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 111,294 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

