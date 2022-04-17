CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives $18.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

CINT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. 79,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31. CI&T has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $836,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,491,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $17,219,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

