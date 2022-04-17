Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.