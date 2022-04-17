City (NASDAQ:CHCO) versus Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Evans Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

53.8% of Evans Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Evans Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evans Bancorp and City’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp $96.43 million 2.21 $24.04 million $4.37 8.87 City $235.11 million 4.89 $88.08 million $5.67 13.46

City has higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp. Evans Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Evans Bancorp and City, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A City 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Evans Bancorp and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp 24.93% 13.63% 1.11% City 37.29% 12.77% 1.48%

Dividends

Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and City has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

City beats Evans Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages and commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of cash reserves, overdrafts, and loan clearing accounts; and installment loans. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services to various insurance companies; and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through a total of 21 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, Monroe County, and Chautauqua County, New York. Evans Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches and 905 full-time equivalent associates in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

