CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,019.5 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CK Asset from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of CHKGF stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.
CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.
