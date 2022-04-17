CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,019.5 days.

CK Asset stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. CK Asset has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

Get CK Asset alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CK Asset from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.