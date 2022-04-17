ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,800 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 650,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

CLIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

