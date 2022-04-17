Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Head to Head Survey

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.59% -3.51% Cleveland-Cliffs 14.62% 80.10% 18.16%

Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Cleveland-Cliffs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.03) -78.67 Cleveland-Cliffs $20.44 billion 0.79 $2.99 billion $5.42 5.69

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Western Copper and Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Copper and Gold and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper and Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 0 4 7 0 2.64

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus target price of $29.01, indicating a potential downside of 5.95%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Western Copper and Gold.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Western Copper and Gold on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

