CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CLPS Incorporation by 33.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPS opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

