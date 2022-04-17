CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.05. CMS Energy posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $71.55 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

