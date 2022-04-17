CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 40.7% in March

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,381,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,387,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,403,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 30.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 74,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. 88,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,742. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

