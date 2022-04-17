CNH Industrial (CNHI) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.31 on May 4th

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3072 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

CNH Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.80.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,781,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,329,000 after purchasing an additional 977,404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,074,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,242,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 236,524 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.