Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in March

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 22.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codex DNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DNAY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 300,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,947. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Codex DNA has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA ( NASDAQ:DNAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codex DNA by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 133,512 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Codex DNA by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Codex DNA by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Codex DNA by 811.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

