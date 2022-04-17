Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$131.38.

CCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of CCA opened at C$110.79 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$95.50 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$103.45. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$718.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

