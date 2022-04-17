Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTSH stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
