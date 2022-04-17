Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.