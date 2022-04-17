Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CHCT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. 52,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

