Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 115.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 138,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,639. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

