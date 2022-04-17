Comparing 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 1stdibs.Com and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50 Coupang 0 2 4 0 2.67

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 177.07%. Coupang has a consensus target price of $37.80, indicating a potential upside of 123.93%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Coupang.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Coupang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.91 -$20.96 million N/A N/A Coupang $18.41 billion 1.61 -$1.54 billion ($1.40) -12.06

1stdibs.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Coupang -8.38% -46.10% -14.50%

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Coupang on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

