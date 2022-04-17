Comparing DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) & Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 39.63% 10.10% 0.82% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DNB Bank ASA and Victrex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 3 5 0 2.44 Victrex 1 3 3 0 2.29

DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus price target of $201.67, suggesting a potential upside of 795.90%. Victrex has a consensus price target of $36.32, suggesting a potential upside of 63.38%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Victrex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Victrex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.90 $2.95 billion $1.82 12.37 Victrex $419.28 million N/A $100.16 million N/A N/A

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Victrex on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Victrex (Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

