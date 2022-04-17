Comparing Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canada Goose has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ermenegildo Zegna and Canada Goose, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 0 1 1 0 2.50 Canada Goose 0 3 8 0 2.73

Ermenegildo Zegna currently has a consensus target price of $12.30, indicating a potential upside of 22.02%. Canada Goose has a consensus target price of $44.44, indicating a potential upside of 87.93%. Given Canada Goose’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Profitability

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Canada Goose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51% Canada Goose 9.74% 22.73% 7.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Canada Goose’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.33 -$160.90 million N/A N/A Canada Goose $713.64 million 3.54 $53.21 million $0.78 30.32

Canada Goose has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its own and other retail stores, as well as online in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello s.s.

Canada Goose Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 28, 2021, it operated through its 51 national e-commerce markets and 28 directly operated retail stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company also sells its products through wholesale partners and distributors. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

