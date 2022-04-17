Comparing Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ideal Power and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $580,000.00 85.45 -$4.77 million ($0.79) -10.63 Amkor Technology $6.14 billion 0.75 $642.99 million $2.62 7.18

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -5.60% -18.45% -17.23% Amkor Technology 10.48% 23.86% 11.47%

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ideal Power and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.12%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Ideal Power on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideal Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. The company also provides flip chip-scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip-chip stacked chip-scale packages that are used to stack memory on top of digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count analog and mixed-signal applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

