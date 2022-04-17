Comparing iHuman (NYSE:IH) and DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) and DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

iHuman has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DriveItAway has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.3% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and DriveItAway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -3.95% -5.86% -3.28% DriveItAway 4.96% -6.30% 7.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iHuman and DriveItAway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iHuman and DriveItAway’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $148.25 million 0.97 -$5.81 million ($0.10) -27.10 DriveItAway $2.19 million 0.74 $320,000.00 N/A N/A

DriveItAway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iHuman.

Summary

iHuman beats DriveItAway on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHuman Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

DriveItAway Company Profile (Get Rating)

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

