Comparing Movano (MOVE) & Its Peers

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Movano to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Movano and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Movano
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Movano Competitors
|251
|1023
|1856
|52
|2.54
Insider and Institutional Ownership
16.5% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Movano and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Movano
|N/A
|-53.97%
|-50.52%
|Movano Competitors
|-440.49%
|-23.97%
|-17.11%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Movano and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Movano
|N/A
|-$21.77 million
|-1.68
|Movano Competitors
|$997.16 million
|$98.09 million
|46.38
Movano’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Movano rivals beat Movano on 7 of the 8 factors compared.
Movano Company Profile (Get Rating)
Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.
