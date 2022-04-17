Comparing PEDEVCO (PED) & Its Rivals

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PEDEVCO to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PEDEVCO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A PEDEVCO Competitors 2212 10920 15699 606 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 6.58%. Given PEDEVCO’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PEDEVCO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PEDEVCO and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $15.86 million -$1.30 million -132.00 PEDEVCO Competitors $8.94 billion $557.26 million 3.26

PEDEVCO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO. PEDEVCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PEDEVCO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO -8.19% -1.49% -1.41% PEDEVCO Competitors -14.35% 0.23% 6.75%

Summary

PEDEVCO rivals beat PEDEVCO on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

