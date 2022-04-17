Comparing Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) & Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) and Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Thorne HealthTech and Aditxt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thorne HealthTech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aditxt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thorne HealthTech presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.95%. Given Thorne HealthTech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thorne HealthTech is more favorable than Aditxt.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Aditxt shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Aditxt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Thorne HealthTech and Aditxt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thorne HealthTech N/A N/A N/A Aditxt N/A -458.13% -264.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thorne HealthTech and Aditxt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thorne HealthTech $185.25 million 1.97 $7.25 million N/A N/A Aditxt $110,000.00 161.36 -$46.37 million N/A N/A

Thorne HealthTech has higher revenue and earnings than Aditxt.

Summary

Thorne HealthTech beats Aditxt on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc., a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions. The company uses the Onegevity platform to map, integrate, and understand the biological features that describe the state of an individual's health, as well as provide actionable insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals to take a proactive approach to improve and maintain their health. It primarily serves healthcare professionals, professional athletes, and professional sports and Olympic teams. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aditxt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues. The company is also developing ADi products for organ transplantation, including skin grafting, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. Aditxt, Inc. has a license agreement with Loma Linda University and Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was formerly known as ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aditxt, Inc. in July 2021. Aditxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

