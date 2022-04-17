Comparing ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) & BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) and BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of BIOLASE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of BIOLASE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ZimVie and BIOLASE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZimVie $1.01 billion 0.71 -$95.30 million N/A N/A BIOLASE $39.19 million 0.00 -$16.16 million ($0.11) N/A

BIOLASE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZimVie.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ZimVie and BIOLASE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZimVie 1 1 0 0 1.50 BIOLASE 0 0 3 0 3.00

BIOLASE has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given BIOLASE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than ZimVie.

Profitability

This table compares ZimVie and BIOLASE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZimVie N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE -41.23% -62.78% -32.15%

Summary

BIOLASE beats ZimVie on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZimVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc. involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; diode soft-tissue laser systems for soft tissue, pain therapy, teeth whitening, and cosmetic procedures; and Epic Hygiene laser to manage non-surgical periodontitis and enhance clinical production. It also manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces, and teeth whitening gel kits. The company sells its products through its field sales force and distributor network. The company was formerly known as BIOLASE Technology, Inc. and changed its name to BIOLASE, Inc. in 2012. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

