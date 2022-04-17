Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

CMTL stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

