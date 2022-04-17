Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,296,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 1,828,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF opened at $3.68 on Friday. Concordia Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
