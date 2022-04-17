Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in March

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,296,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 1,828,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCRDF opened at $3.68 on Friday. Concordia Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.