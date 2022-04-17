ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 583,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $30.75 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

