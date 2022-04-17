ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. ConocoPhillips posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 313%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $20.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $22.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.37. 6,337,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,199. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

