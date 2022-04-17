Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) & PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Financial Review

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A Consolidated Communications -8.35% 12.47% 1.32%

This table compares PCCW and Consolidated Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Consolidated Communications $1.28 billion 0.56 -$107.08 million ($1.44) -4.42

PCCW has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Consolidated Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PCCW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PCCW and Consolidated Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00

Consolidated Communications has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.66%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than PCCW.

Risk & Volatility

PCCW has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats PCCW on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCCW Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, outsourced call center, and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services, such as local phone and long-distance services; and sells business equipment, as well as offers related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; and on-demand streaming TV services that provide endless entertainment options. Further, the company provides network access services that include interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access; and telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support, and other miscellaneous services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

