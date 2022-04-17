Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in March

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($147.83) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

