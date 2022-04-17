Contrasting Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 161.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust pays out 105.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Medical Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Medical Properties Trust 0 3 3 1 2.71

Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.58%. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $24.13, indicating a potential upside of 19.25%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Medical Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $664.45 million 4.77 $76.54 million $0.68 41.43 Medical Properties Trust $1.54 billion 7.81 $656.02 million $1.10 18.39

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Medical Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 11.15% 4.51% 1.81% Medical Properties Trust 42.47% 7.83% 3.33%

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

