Contrasting eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bread Financial and eBay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.84 $801.00 million $16.02 3.44 eBay $10.42 billion 3.05 $13.61 billion $20.25 2.67

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Bread Financial. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 19.75% 43.42% 4.07% eBay 125.94% 24.01% 8.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bread Financial and eBay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A eBay 0 13 11 0 2.46

eBay has a consensus price target of $69.88, suggesting a potential upside of 29.05%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Dividends

Bread Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. eBay pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bread Financial pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. eBay pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. eBay has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. eBay is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bread Financial has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eBay beats Bread Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

