Contrasting Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) & Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public $3.23 billion 8.26 $534.49 million $2.23 52.18 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.08 million 1,150.26 -$107.64 million ($2.80) -9.29

Horizon Therapeutics Public has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Therapeutics Public has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public 16.57% 26.66% 13.64% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.13% -45.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public 1 0 7 0 2.75 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus target price of $137.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.06%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 43.08%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation. It markets TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) for intravenous infusion; KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) for intravenous infusion; RAVICTI (glycerol phenylbutyrate) oral liquid; PROCYSBI (cysteamine bitartrate) delayed-release capsules and granules for oral use; ACTIMMUNE (interferon gamma-1b) injection for subcutaneous use; BUPHENYL (sodium phenylbutyrate) tablets and powder for oral use; QUINSAIR (levofloxacin) solution for inhalation; and UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) injection for intravenous use. The company also markets PENNSAID (diclofenac sodium topical solution) for topical use; DUEXIS (ibuprofen/famotidine) tablets for oral use; RAYOS (prednisone) delayed-release tablets for oral use; and VIMOVO (naproxen/esomeprazole magnesium) delayed-release tablets for oral use. It has collaboration agreements with HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC.; Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.; Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.; and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company and changed its name to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company in May 2019. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with additional offices in Deerfield, Illinois; Chicago, Illinois; Lake Forest, Illinois; South San Francisco, California; Washington, D.C.; Gaithersburg, Maryland; Rockville, Maryland; and Mannheim, Germany.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). The company is also developing CRN04777, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN04894, an oral adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Cushing's and congenital adrenal hyperplasia diseases. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

