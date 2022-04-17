Contrasting Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) & 4 Less Group (OTC:FLES)

4 Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 4 Less Group and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4 Less Group N/A N/A N/A Lyft -31.46% -57.94% -17.50%

80.4% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of 4 Less Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 4 Less Group and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4 Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 0 10 18 0 2.64

Lyft has a consensus price target of $59.46, suggesting a potential upside of 67.31%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than 4 Less Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 4 Less Group and Lyft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4 Less Group $8.17 million 0.26 $1.19 million N/A N/A Lyft $3.21 billion 3.86 -$1.01 billion ($3.03) -11.73

4 Less Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft.

Summary

Lyft beats 4 Less Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

4 Less Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The 4Less Group Inc. provides premiere online marketplace for all automotive parts and accessories. The 4Less Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

