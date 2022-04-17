Contrasting Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) & Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi N/A N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9.11% 13.15% 4.78%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vivendi and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 3 11 0 2.79 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivendi presently has a consensus price target of $13.77, suggesting a potential upside of 7.55%. Given Vivendi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivendi is more favorable than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Vivendi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vivendi has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivendi and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $11.33 billion 1.25 $28.72 billion N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $112.68 billion 0.95 $8.61 billion $2.80 10.65

Vivendi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.

Dividends

Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Vivendi beats Nippon Telegraph and Telephone on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivendi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas Group segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Editis segment engages in the publishing of literature, educational, and reference books, as well as selling and distribution of books. The Prisma Media segment publishes online videos. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The Corporate segment offers centralized services. The New Initiative segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services. Its Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications services, and FTTH and other services. The company's Long Distance and International Communications Business segment offers inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and services related to the solutions business and related services. This segment primarily provides cloud, data center, migration and maintenance support, IT system building, professional security, ICT, network, managed, mobile connectivity, and other services, as well as teleconference, web conference, and video conference services. Its Data Communications Business segment offers network system and system integration services comprising ERP services, ICT outsourcing, consulting, system design and development, and other services. The company's Other Business segment engages in the acquisition, development, construction, lease, and management of real estate; design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities; development of smart energy solutions and energy management systems; credit card transaction settlement activities; development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; billing and collection of charges for communications and other activities; design and development of systems; finance; and technology transfer and technical consulting businesses. It also sells telecommunications equipment. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

