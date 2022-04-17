Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.